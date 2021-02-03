ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 22.66 (0.45%)
BR30 25,964 Increased By ▲ 19.87 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,875 Increased By ▲ 294.71 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,534 Increased By ▲ 135.81 (0.7%)
Thai stocks pare gains as central bank holds rates, flags recovery risks

  • South Korea and India each climbed over 1%, while the Indonesian, Singaporean and Malaysian indexes added 0.5%.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

Thai stocks pared some gains on Wednesday after the central bank held its key interest rate but warned that the resurgence in COVID-19 cases could hinder the country's economic recovery.

The benchmark, which had climbed as much as 0.9% earlier in the day, was trading flat by 0827 GMT. The baht was little changed.

The Bank of Thailand kept the rate unchanged in a widely expected move but warned that the tourism-reliant economy could grow less than earlier forecast this year, with fewer foreign tourists coming in than previously predicted.

Analysts have raised concerns about setbacks to a revival in consumption and tourism amid a resurgent COVID-19 cluster in the country since December last year.

"As of now, we expect the GDP growth for 2021 to be just 2.2% with a higher probability of further revision downward to below 2% growth due to delayed vaccine distribution and clouded tourism outlook," Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said.

In such a scenario, the government will need to take more stimulus measures and spend around 300 billion baht to 400 billion baht ($10.0 billion to $13.3 billion) during the year, said San Attarangsan, an economist at Kasikornbank.

Most other stock markets in the region posted gains, taking positive cues from a Wall Street rally overnight on renewed hopes for US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill.

South Korea and India each climbed over 1%, while the Indonesian, Singaporean and Malaysian indexes added 0.5%.

However, concerns over economic growth in the region lingered.

A private sector survey showed China's services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in January, while a Reuters poll suggested Indonesia is expected to post its first annual contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) since 1998 on Friday.

Philippine stocks, which clocked in gains of about 4% in the last two sessions, bucked the trend to shed 0.1%.

Bank of Thailand Thailand's stocks GDP data GDP drop

