ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Russian rouble rallies on rising oil price; eyes on Navalny's court hearing

  • The rouble was 0.7% stronger at 75.59 against the dollar as of 1440 GMT and up 0.9% to 90.93 versus the euro with the court hearing underway.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, buttressed by oil prices surging to their highest since February last year, but market players were focused on a court hearing that could see prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny handed a significant jail term.

A Russian court was set to decide whether to jail Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, for up to three and a half years.

The rouble was 0.7% stronger at 75.59 against the dollar as of 1440 GMT and up 0.9% to 90.93 versus the euro with the court hearing underway.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.5% at $57.75 a barrel, reaching an almost one-year high.

"Today, taking into account the external positives, the rouble could try to strengthen, and only news from Navalny's trial, which the world is following, can hold it back," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Navalny was detained last month on his return from Germany where he was recovering after a suspected poisoning. His detention sparked mass street protests across Russia.

The political unrest is a headache for Putin, 68, who has dominated Russian politics for over two decades. The case has set off new talk of Western sanctions on Russia and raised tensions as U.S. President Joe Biden launches his administration.

The rouble looks undervalued given the fundamental factors but its price envisages a geopolitical premium which can pressure the Russian currency, Otkritie bank said.

On the upside, the Russian economy shrank by just 3.1% amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, data showed late on Monday. While the sharpest contraction in 11 years, it was much shallower than predicted by analysts and the Russian government.

Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.7% to 1,400.6 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.1% higher at 3,360.4 points.

Rouble

