ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.66 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.27%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DGKC 118.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.4%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
FFBL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.14%)
HASCOL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.31%)
HUBC 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
KAPCO 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PRL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.76%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
TRG 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.7%)
UNITY 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,963 Increased By ▲ 11.24 (0.23%)
BR30 25,879 Increased By ▲ 183.5 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,329 Increased By ▲ 80.49 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,273 Increased By ▲ 65.31 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to continuously monitor stocks of sugar, its supply position, and prices in the market.

Hafeez Shaikh directed this while chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Monday.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, provincial chief secretaries, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, additional secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, chairman FBR, Member CCP, Member PBS, MD USC, MD PASSCO, Member National Accounts PBS, and senior officers of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar and edible oil during the last week.

The finance secretary outlined the significant decline in year-on-year CPI to 5.7 percent in January 2021 as compared to 14.6 percent in January last year.

The NPMC lauded the efforts of the concerned ministries/departments and provincial governments for vigilant monitoring of the prices of essential commodities, and urged to continue the momentum to provide maximum relief to the general public.

The finance minister reiterated the firm commitment of the government to ensure provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board.

The secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) updated the NPMC about the current status of wheat stocks.

The wheat stock position is sufficient for the domestic consumption and average per day release by the provinces is also stable.

The NPMC directed the provincial governments to keep close watch on the prices of wheat and sugar in the market to avoid hoarding, black marketing, and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply at affordable prices.

The secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production updated the NPMC about the fluctuation in international prices of palm and soyabean oils which in turn, drives the prices of edible oil in the domestic market.

The ministry is closely monitoring the situation to minimise its impact on domestic prices, he stated.

The secretary further apprised the NPMC that arrangements are underway to import sugar which will ensure its smooth supply in the domestic market.

There would be increased production of sugar during the current crushing season as per the latest estimates, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sugar FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) SAPM Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Soyabean oil NPMC soyabean Dr Waqar Masood CCP MNFS&R PASSCO

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.