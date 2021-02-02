ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Descon conducts CEO communication session

02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Descon Engineering Limited (DEL) conducted its CEO Communication Session in January 2021 in all of its offices, to further build on its foundation of open communication and trust.

The session was opened by Maqsood Ali, President HR, who stressed on the importance of core values in shaping the organization’s culture. He also talked about one of Descon’s core values “Teamwork”. The session was later passed on to CEO, Nadeem Bajwa, who also shared his valuable opinion on the topic while reviewing the business performance of the past 6 months.

Bringing together all key stakeholders of the company, Descon holds these communication sessions quarterly as a testament to their value of open communication in all tiers. The CEO shared the 1st half (6-month) performance of the year 2020-2021, emphasizing the need to keep all employees well aware of the progress made, feedback received, and lessons learned that would help in the 2nd half of the year and further on.

Nadeem Bajwa, while reiterating the importance of teamwork said, “Over the past few years we have formed and developed an incredibly talented team who has a healthy sense of collegiality, drive for performance and mutual trust that pervades in this organization. Success is never achieved by one individual, rather it is the fruit of collective wisdom and teamwork.” He further stated, “Business dynamics have improved viz-a-viz start of the year, and we need to work together to achieve our business goals. I am confident that we will continue to demonstrate teamwork and collaboration at all fronts, and will achieve our budgeted commitment, business growth, and financial performance for the fiscal year 20-21, in addition to a positive future outlook for the following year.”

An imperative element of Descon’s overall strategy is to encourage an environment of ownership, trust, and open communication. These Communication Sessions are an opportunity for the leadership to build trust and strong ties among the employees by addressing questions and queries raised by them.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Descon DEL Nadeem Bajwa Maqsood Ali

Descon conducts CEO communication session

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.