Hyderabad SITE chief urges PM to restore gas supply

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to restore the gas supply to captive power units so that industrial cycle could be continued with required pace for the betterment of the country.

He said stoppage of gas supply to captive power units had stopped industrial activities which posing great threat to obliteration of industrial growth. Despite the fact that government fully aware of the performance of power distribution companies including HESCO, the industrialists are being forces to get electricity from these companies, he said.

He said the industrial activities have been stopped since last one month and now the industrialists are considering to close their units on permanent basis, he said and added that their consideration is based on the fact that HESCO is unable to required electricity to industrial standards as due to power fluctuation, the costly machineries are being destructed while frequent power breakdown, load shedding, faults in PMTS, feeders and grids are also creating hurdles in smooth functioning of these industrial units.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Power and Energy Omer Ayub Khan and other high ups to restore gas supply to captive power units until bringing improvement in power distribution system of these DISCOs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021