Construction of roads imperative for trade, economic uplift: Ali Muhammad

  • The chief engineer briefed the minister about the project.
APP 01 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said in this modern age, the construction of roads had become very important for promotion of trade and economic uplift.

During his visit to Barang Tunnel in Tehsil Barang, district Bajaur, he said in order to facilitate trade and access to the markets, it was policy of the government to construct modern roads to ease the travel and trade difficulties of the people.

On the occasion MNA Gul Dad Khan, MPA Ajmal Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Engineer Communication and Works and officials of other line departments, local elders and public personalities were also present. The chief engineer briefed the minister about the project.

