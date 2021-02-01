Sindh establishes three more COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has established three COVID-19 Vaccination Centres in District Central of Karachi Division for vaccination of healthcare professionals.

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centrs has been set up in Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Sindh Government Children Hospital North Nazimabad and Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi.

A total of 10 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres has been established in Karachi Division out of which three were in District Central, two each in District South & District East, one each in District West, Korangi and Malir.

District Health Officer (DHO) Central Karachi, Dr Muzaffar Ali Odho, while talking to PPI, said three COVID-19 Vaccination Centres had been established in District Central to vaccinate front line healthcare workers including doctors, paramedical, nurses and other staff.

He informed that an estimated 1800 healthcare professionals would be vaccinated at Sindh Government Children Hospital North Nazimabad and Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad . He further informed that about 1200 healthcare workers would be administrated COVID-19 vaccine in Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi.