Govt forms distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine

As first batch of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine arrived in Pakistan today (Monday), the government has formed a distribution plan for the doses.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying 0.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine landed at Nur Khan Airbase earlier in the day.

The government has decided to swiftly distribute the China-gifted vaccine to the provinces to start the vaccination process.

The vaccine will be shifted to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation’s (EPI) storage in Islamabad from where it will be transported to the provinces.

The EPI will transport the vaccine in cold-chain containers, ARY News citing its sources reported.

Federal government will provide cold boxes, dry ice and syringes to the provinces. The vaccine will be transported to Sindh and Balochistan by air while to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by road.

Officials of the EPI will accompany the vaccine containers to be transported amid tight security.