Opposition tends to continue horse-trading in politics: governor

APP 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government wished an end to horse-trading in Senate elections while the opposition parties were bent upon ‘Chhanga Manga’ political culture.

Talking to the media at the inauguration of a Water Filtration Plant at Jinnah Hospital here, he said it was an open truth that votes were bought and sold during the Senate elections, adding that the opposition, in larger interest of democracy, should support government legislation regarding open ballot in Senate elections.

To a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said nobody could oust the government, adding that Federal Minister Pervez Khattak had clarified his statement and he stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan earnestly.

“There is no confusion to any party member that all won their elections due to the political and struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said, adding that Pervez Khattak was a reliable companion of PM Imran Khan.

On open ballot in Senate elections, Sarwar said people asked questions on his election as senator from Punjab, adding that the MPAs had elected him for his public service and strong rapport with politicians across the board.

The opposition parties clamoured transparency in Senate elections but their refusal to support government on open ballot in upcoming elections was meaningful, Governor Punjab responded.

On clean drinking water, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the past governments had spent billions of rupees on clean drinking water projects but their filtration plants stood dysfunctional today.

He said such a network of operations would be ensured in the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority that all filtration plants remained functional even after PTI government’s term.

On self-accountability, the Governor Punjab said that no fundraising for the Sarwar Foundation were arranged after he assumed charge as Governor Punjab.

Vice-President Al-Khidmat Foundation Syed Ehsan Ullah Waqas, Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan and Syed Rashid Dawood were present on the occasion.

