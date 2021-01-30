ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Amin for zero tolerance against corruption

  • He said that the government has directed DC Attock to look into the matter and cancel all the recruitment in education department.
APP 30 Jan 2021

ATTOCK: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said that the government has possessed zero tolerance against the corrupt and corrupt practices as well.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at his residence in village Shamsabad.

He said that in education department, recruitment on lower grade seats has been done in violation of rules as an education officer has recruited some of his blood relations in three schools.

He said that the government has directed DC Attock to look into the matter and cancel all the recruitment in education department.

He also directed to hold an inquiry in this context and those responsible should be brought to justice.

Sufyan Aziz , Humera Noor and Saleha Noor all r/o Chakwal have been appointed as Lab Attendants in Govt Boys Higher Secondery School Khaur , Govt Girls High School Peoples Colony and Govt Girls High School Pindigheb vide order No, 415 , 715 and 226 dated 24/12/2020 respectively in violating all the rules.

The residents of Attock were eligible for these seats but the aforementioned candidates were inducted with fake documents as all are known to be relatives of CEO Education Attock.

The issue came to lime light when some candidates informed the media about this injustice and violation of rules.

Malik Amin Aslam corruption

