Jan 30, 2021
World

COVID face mask painted on giant English chalk figure

  • Whilst this damage may have been perpetrated for humour or some other reason, the actions that have been taken are unacceptable.
  • "The Long Man of Wilmington is protected by law as a Scheduled Ancient Monument for its historical significance."
Reuters 30 Jan 2021

LONDON: British police are searching for the vandal or vandals who painted a COVID-19 face mask on the figure of a mysterious giant carved into a hillside in southern England.

The Long Man of Wilmington, a 235-foot high chalk outline holding a white stick in each hand, is protected by law as an ancient monument. Its exact origins are disputed but many archaeologists date it to the Anglo-Saxon or medieval periods.

"Whilst this damage may have been perpetrated for humour or some other reason, the actions that have been taken are unacceptable," said Tom Carter, a sergeant with Sussex Police.

"The Long Man of Wilmington is protected by law as a Scheduled Ancient Monument for its historical significance."

A Reuters photographer who visited the site on Saturday afternoon said the mask had been removed.

