Markets
Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival March 10-30, deadline for offers Tuesday
- GASC said it wants at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival March 10-30.
30 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Saturday it was seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in an international purchasing tender with a deadline for offers on Feb. 2.
GASC said it wants at least 30,000 tonnes of soyoil and 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil for arrival March 10-30.
Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow
Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival March 10-30, deadline for offers Tuesday
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals
Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31
FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths
Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus
Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake
ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition
US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict
Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region
Read more stories
Comments