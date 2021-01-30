Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Jan 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 29, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07925 0.08700 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09175 0.09700 1.59350 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.12288 0.13000 1.67088 0.12075
Libor 2 Month 0.16388 0.16550 1.74125 0.15763
Libor 3 Month 0.20500 0.21775 1.76325 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.22013 0.23450 1.76338 0.22013
Libor 1 Year 0.31075 0.31538 1.84263 0.31075
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
