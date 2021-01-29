ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Robinhood raises $1bn of fresh funding from existing investors

  • Robinhood's existing investors include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital, who came together on Thursday night to offer the emergency funding.
  • We're pleased to share that we've raised over $1 billion from existing investors to continue to invest in record growth.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

Online broker Robinhood has raised more than $1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchase of some hot stocks.

Robinhood's existing investors include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital, who came together on Thursday night to offer the emergency funding, according to a New York Times report.

Reuters could not immediately verify if Sequoia and Ribbit helped with the emergency infusion.

"We're pleased to share that we've raised over $1 billion from existing investors to continue to invest in record growth. This is a strong sign of confidence from investors that will help us continue to further serve our customers," a Robinhood spokeswoman said in an email.

The firm has also tapped a credit line so that it has funds to ensure trading continuity when it lifts the rules.

The latest funding comes at a crucial time for Robinhood, which is also preparing for a high-profile initial public offering this year. Recent developments raise questions on whether the company will push forward with those plans.

Reuters was first to report in December that Robinhood had picked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead preparations for the IPO, which could come this year and value it at more than $20 billion.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Robinhood founder Vlad Tenev declined to comment on the IPO plans and said ... "will only say Robinhood is well capitalized and have a great growth opportunity ahead of us."

Robinhood's fee-free and simple-to-use app has made it popular with a new generation of small-time traders and its restrictions on Thursday drew a heavy backlash from high-profile politicians and celebrities.

Robinhood Online broker venture capital firms Sequoia Capital Ribbit Capital

Robinhood raises $1bn of fresh funding from existing investors

SC to hear presidential reference on Senate elections on Feb 2

Alarming increase in COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed in three Karachi districts

Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter

ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds

SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’

Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken

UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'

Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters