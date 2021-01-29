ANL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.92%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
DGKC 118.40 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.59%)
EPCL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
JSCL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.42%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.94%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.12%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
TRG 125.72 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.11%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
BR100 4,996 Increased By ▲ 63.95 (1.3%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 550.02 (2.16%)
KSE100 46,585 Increased By ▲ 419.08 (0.91%)
KSE30 19,431 Increased By ▲ 171.97 (0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine has 89% efficacy in major trial

  • "NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: US biotech firm Novavax said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 efficacy in a major phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 15,000 people.

"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck.

But the positive news was offset by results that showed it was much less effective against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa that is spreading quickly around the world.

Coronavirus Novavax COVID 19 US biotech CEO Stanley Erck NVX CoV2373

Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine has 89% efficacy in major trial

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters