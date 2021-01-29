World
Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine has 89% efficacy in major trial
- "NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck.
29 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US biotech firm Novavax said its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 efficacy in a major phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 15,000 people.
"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck.
But the positive news was offset by results that showed it was much less effective against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa that is spreading quickly around the world.
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Novavax says Covid-19 vaccine has 89% efficacy in major trial
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC
Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted
Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill
Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections
Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation
ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms
5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed
Read more stories
Comments