ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.42%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
AVN 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.75%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
DGKC 118.65 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.8%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.74%)
FCCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.6%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
HASCOL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
JSCL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.26%)
KAPCO 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.85%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (16.24%)
SNGP 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 124.19 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.86%)
UNITY 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.06%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 60.02 (1.22%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 472.9 (1.86%)
KSE100 46,562 Increased By ▲ 396.25 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,426 Increased By ▲ 166.98 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ex-IHC judge: SC issues notices to govt, AGP

Terence J Sigamony Updated 29 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal government and the Attorney General for Pakistan regarding removal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A five-member special bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard Shaukat Siddiqui’s petition against the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC’s) recommendation to remove him.

Advocate Hamid Khan, representing the former judge of the IHC, submitted that the SJC proceedings against his client were held by dispensing the inquiry procedure envisaged under the Procedure of Inquiry, 2005 – Supreme Court of Pakistan as a result of that his client was deprived of open trial and due process, and the requirements associated for fair determination of the facts.

The counsel, relying upon the apex court’s judgment in the ex-CJP Chaudhry Iftikhar case, contended that the right recognised by the law with respect to a judge facing the SJC proceeding was violated.

He submitted the proceedings against his client were without jurisdiction and failed to meet the standard prescribed in the apex court judgment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Justice Umar Ata Bandial Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui SJC’s apex court judgment

Ex-IHC judge: SC issues notices to govt, AGP

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.