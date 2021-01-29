Ex-IHC judge: SC issues notices to govt, AGP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal government and the Attorney General for Pakistan regarding removal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui as a judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A five-member special bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard Shaukat Siddiqui’s petition against the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC’s) recommendation to remove him.

Advocate Hamid Khan, representing the former judge of the IHC, submitted that the SJC proceedings against his client were held by dispensing the inquiry procedure envisaged under the Procedure of Inquiry, 2005 – Supreme Court of Pakistan as a result of that his client was deprived of open trial and due process, and the requirements associated for fair determination of the facts.

The counsel, relying upon the apex court’s judgment in the ex-CJP Chaudhry Iftikhar case, contended that the right recognised by the law with respect to a judge facing the SJC proceeding was violated.

He submitted the proceedings against his client were without jurisdiction and failed to meet the standard prescribed in the apex court judgment.

