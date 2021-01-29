ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 353.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.97%

APL in 1HFY21

BR Research 29 Jan 2021

Attock Petroleum Limited (PSX: APL) saw its earnings plummet in FY20 to levels not seen in at least a decade due to inventory losses. However, FY21 has been better in that sense, helping earnings go back on an upward trajectory. The OMC announced its 1HFY21 financial performance earlier this week with a 36 percent year-on-year growth in bottom line. And after a 21 percent year-on-year growth in 1QFY21, the earnings in 2QFY21 jumped by 86 percent year-on-year.

Revenues of the company however continue to decline; in 1HFY21, APL’s revenues dropped by 23 percent year-on-year, while in 2QFY21, they were lower by 21 percent year-on-year. The decline in revenue comes from decline in volumetric sales as well as weak prices. From Oct-Dec 2020 (2QFY21), volumetric sales were down by around three percent where the decline in key retail fuels such as petrol and diesel stood down by around 11 and 20 percent, respectively. Volumes sold by the OMC sector have been falling during both pre-Covid and post-Covid times highlighted by power generation mix shifting away from furnace oil as well as slower and weak economic activity translating into weaker car sales, industrial activity, agriculture output, and cross-border smuggling.

The profitability of the company largely came from hefty inventory gains in 1QFY21 versus 1QFY20 from furnace oil; and relatively lower inventory losses in 2QFY21 versus 2QFY20 due to change in the petroleum pricing format to fortnightly basis that reduced the benefit from the lag.

Growth in operating expenses due to increased depreciation charge was offset by declining finance cost and share of losses from associates. APL announced a dividend of Rs2.5 per share, which the AKD Securities highlights to be lower than the company's long-term trend of high payout, which it says points towards company's focus on infrastructure improvement.

petrol Attock Petroleum Limited OMC furnace oil

APL in 1HFY21

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

‘Initialed’ IPP agreements likely to be presented before cabinet

SC upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Toyota overtakes Volkswagen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters