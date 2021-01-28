Business & Finance
Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit rises 26pc on chip, display panel sales
- The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 9.05 trillion won ($8.17 billion). It also said revenue rose 3% to 61.6 trillion won, also meeting estimates.
28 Jan 2021
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its operating profit rose 26% in the October-December quarter, in line with its estimate earlier this month, as remote working and TV-watching driven by the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled sales of chips and display panels.
The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 9.05 trillion won ($8.17 billion). It also said revenue rose 3% to 61.6 trillion won, also meeting estimates.
