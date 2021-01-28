Business & Finance
Swedish manufacturers upbeat, service sector and consumers less so
- Overall economic sentiment rose 4.1 points to 100.0 points in January from the previous month.
- Confidence in the retail trade fell 1.9 points while the sub-index for construction was also down.
28 Jan 2021
STOCKHOLM: Economic sentiment in Sweden picked up in Janaury, driven by the manufacturing sector, amid rising hopes that the start of vaccination against the global coronavirus pandemic will lead to stronger growth ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.
Overall economic sentiment rose 4.1 points to 100.0 points in January from the previous month, the National Institute for Economic Research said in a statement.
In the manufacturing sector, the sub-index rose 5.7 points to 113.3 points, while the service sector - the hardest hit by the pandemic - and consumers were also less gloomy, though sentiment there remains weak.
Confidence in the retail trade fell 1.9 points while the sub-index for construction was also down.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders release of key suspect Omar Sheikh
Swedish manufacturers upbeat, service sector and consumers less so
Munir calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries
Transparency International: Pakistan's 'Corruption Perception' worsened in 2020
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare
Smart lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots of four Punjab cities
Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker
FBR opposes zero-rating proposal
Gold demand plunged to 11-year low in 2020 as virus upended trade
US economy likely logged its weakest performance in 74 years in 2020
India's Sikh farmers support Jinnah's ideology, say they were wrong to oppose creation of Pakistan
US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
Read more stories
Comments