China 2020 fiscal spending up 2.8% y/y, revenues fall 3.9%

  • The ratio of 2020 government debt to GDP stood at 45.8%.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China's fiscal revenues fell 3.9% in 2020 from a year earlier, while fiscal expenditures rose 2.8%, the finance ministry said on Thursday, underscoring the difficulties in government finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ratio of 2020 government debt to GDP stood at 45.8%, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that it would maintain a stable macro leverage ratio.

