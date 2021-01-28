Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 27, 2021).
28 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 27, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
703,445,532 386,032,495 32,584,712,976 15,138,854,509
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 3,020,789,172 (2,716,375,001) 304,414,172
Local Individuals 31,998,384,782 (32,824,271,666) (825,886,884)
Local Corporates 14,280,661,756 (13,759,189,044) 521,472,712
===============================================================================
