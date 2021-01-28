KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 27, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 703,445,532 386,032,495 32,584,712,976 15,138,854,509 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 3,020,789,172 (2,716,375,001) 304,414,172 Local Individuals 31,998,384,782 (32,824,271,666) (825,886,884) Local Corporates 14,280,661,756 (13,759,189,044) 521,472,712 ===============================================================================

