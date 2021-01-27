ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Australia test squad for South Africa tour

  • Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.
Reuters 27 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia on Wednesday named the following 19-man squad for the three-test tour of South Africa.

Squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Pat Cummins Marnus Labuschagne Tim Paine Travis Head

Australia test squad for South Africa tour

