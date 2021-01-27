Hanif Gul takes over charge as DS Karachi

KARACHI: The newly appointed Divisional Superintendent Karachi Division Muhammad Hanif Gul has taken over the charge of Divisional Superintendent Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Hanif Gul belongs to Commercial and Traffic group of Pakistan Railways and hails from 28th Common of the Civil Service.

Officials said the outgoing Divisional Superintendent Arshad Salam Khattak briefed the new DS about the working and issues of Karachi division in a jointly chaired meeting attended by all the divisional officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021