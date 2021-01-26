ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 26.97 (0.55%)
BR30 25,363 Increased By ▲ 243.19 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 199.74 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,259 Increased By ▲ 93.48 (0.49%)
FCCI forms committees to help solve business community problems

  • He said that each sector had been given due representation at the platform of FCCI and businessmen related to the sector concerned had been included in it.
APP 26 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: Proactive and vibrant standing committees are prerequisite to solve the sector-specific problems of the business community.

That's why a leadership, quality enhancement and capacity building workshop has been arranged for the chairpersons of more than one hundred standing committees of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

This was stated by FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed while addressing a workshop here on Tuesday. He said that each sector had been given due representation at the platform of FCCI and businessmen related to the sector concerned had been included in it.

“They are also fully conversant with the intricacies of the different situations and have ability to pinpoint core issues in addition to presenting their viable and tangible solutions,'' he said and added that the overall working of FCCI depends on these committees which are responsible to advise the FCCI office-bearers to formulate future policies and give their input to the local, provincial and federal policy makers.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), congratulated the president and chairman of the FCCI standing committee on training and development for arranging the productive session.

Earlier guest trainer Khurrum Shahzad from Lahore gave a thought provoking lecture in an interactive mode.

