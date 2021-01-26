ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoF refuses to raise salaries of govt employees

Mushtaq Ghumman 26 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has reportedly refused to increase salaries of federal government employees forthwith, saying that any increase will be made at the time of the budget 2021-22 in accordance with the recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The federal government employees are already protesting against the government decision not to index salaries to the cost of living index but their demonstrations have not yet yielded any positive result.

This issue was raised by Federal Secretariat's employees at a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet, wherein it was apprised that the demand for increase in pay and allowances could only be considered at the time of budget in the light of recommendations of Pay and Pension Commission, now being headed by former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Ms Nargis Sethi. Prime Minister urged fast-tracking the report of the Pay & Pension Commission to bring equitable formula for all employees of federal government. The Finance Minister assured the Cabinet members to abide by the decision of Pay & Pension Commission.

The sources said, federal government entities have been reduced from 441 to 324: Vacant posts of BS 1- 16 in Ministries/Divisions to be abolished for one year and a summary is being prepared for abolishing 70,000 vacant posts (BS 1-16) by Finance Division.

Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) is working on reforms with relevant Ministries on key economic institutions, eg, FBR, SECP, SBP, PIA, CAA and Pakistan railways among others.

Reforms within these entities largely relate to improving governance, rationalizing service structure and introducing digitization in the service delivery, which are to be achieved once reforms are implemented.

The sources said roadmap for E-Governance has already been approved, upgrade of websites to 3G version and launch of web portals is underway. Proposals to revise Rules of Business have been finalized by CCIR. Establishment Manual is being reviewed for purging the outdated material and making it concise. Updated EstaCode and Establishment Manual would be made accessible online. All Divisions are at Level 2 or above and NITB is expected to complete the process by end January, 2021. In this regard Cabinet Division is preparing summaries. Exercise to be completed by June 2021. Liquidation, merger and transfer of entities to provinces or relevant ministries would reduce expenditure. Summary is being prepared for abolishing 70,000 vacant posts (BS 1-16) by Finance Division. Currant expenditure on running of Civil Administration has been frozen in nominal terms and declined in real terms.

The Pay and Pension Commission 2020 has been formed to consider existing pay and pension structure of the federal government and provide proposals for any necessary changes. The Committee on MP and SPPS has been constituted to attract best talent and skilled manpower in the public sector-22 posts converted, which will submit its report by next month.

The sources said, international advertisements and head hunting have been allowed to the Ministries and their organizations to attract talent and skilled manpower from across the globe.

According to sources, to scrutinize the non-wage public expenditures such as office space utilization, equipment, etc, of various public entities with the aim to consolidate and improve utilization, merger of Ministries/Division is being undertaken to consolidate and improve utilization of resources and achieve savings. Rationalization of officer to staff ratio is also under process. Monetization of vehicles policy is being implemented and monitored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA SECP CAA FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) NITB SBP MOF CCIR Pension Commission Ms Nargis Sethi IRC

MoF refuses to raise salaries of govt employees

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.