Pakistan
Govt trying to enroll millions of children out of schools: Shafqat
25 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said millions of children are out of schools in the country and the government is making all out efforts for their enrollment.
In a statement, he said education is the base of development and prosperity of the country.
He said it is the right of every child to have equal opportunities and facilities of education and the government is making all-out efforts to provide this right to them.
