Punjab Cabinet approved ‘Sehat Insaf cards’ for all families: Dr Yasmin Rashid

  • It is the responsibility of the government to provide better healthcare facilities to each citizen, the minister said.
  • Yasmin Rashid announced that the health insurance cards will be issued to 29.3 million families by the end of December 2021.
BR Web Desk 25 Jan 2021

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday announced that the provincial cabinet has approved the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards for all families across the province.

She made the announcement while addressing to media. It is the responsibility of the government to provide better healthcare facilities to each citizen, the minister said.

Yasmin Rashid announced that the health insurance cards will be issued to 29.3 million families by the end of December 2021.

Furthermore, she said that nine new hospitals are also being established for the first time in the province.

Earlier in November last year, the Punjab government had decided expanding the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to the citizens.

Initially 5.1 million families were given the Sehat Insaf Cards.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar had said that the health cards will be issued to government employees, journalists, educators, students of seminaries and others in the next phases.

The chief minister said that every citizen will be given the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence.

