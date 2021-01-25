ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard, after 18 months in charge

  • Chelsea Football Club have sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.
  • The former Chelsea midfielder, Lampard leaves the club with the ninth place in the Premier League, following a poor run in form - securing only one win in their last five league matches.
  • Former PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel, is reportedly slated as Lampard's replacement.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Jan 2021

Chelsea Football Club have sacked manager Frank Lampard, after 18 months in charge.

The former Chelsea midfielder, Lampard leaves the club with the ninth place in the Premier League, following a poor run in form - securing only one win in their last five league matches.

Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, in July 2019, from Championship side Derby County.

A statement from the Club mentioned that "We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement".

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's Chief Executive, stated that "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him", adding that "He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers".

Thomas Tuchel, former manager of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), is reported to be slated as Lampard's replacement, with Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) also being considered prior to Tuchel.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League.
Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League.

While Lampard guided the team to a fourth place finish last season (despite a transfer embargo), the Blues have now suffered as many defeats in their past eight league games as they had in their previous twenty-three.

Chelsea emerged dominant in the summer transfer window, spending over £200 million on seven major signings, including £45m on Leicester's Ben Chilwell and £71m on German midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Speculation around Lampard's dismissal revealed a lack of effective tactical communication, and a disturbing trend of players downing tools.

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time record scorer, with 211 goals for the club between 2001 and 2014, as during his 13 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge, he made 648 appearances and won 11 major trophies - including four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

His first managerial posting was at Derby. In his one season in charge, they reached the Championship play-off final, where despite losing to Aston Villa, his management drew significant praise.

Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League. During the Roman Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%.

In contrast, Jose Mourinho's win rate in all competitions during his first spell in charge was 67.03%, while Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Carlo Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri all had win rates of over 60%.

Frank Lampard Chelsea Premier League sacked Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard, after 18 months in charge

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters