ANL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
ASC 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (5.05%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
DGKC 112.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
HUBC 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
PPL 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,879 Increased By ▲ 23.6 (0.49%)
BR30 25,057 Increased By ▲ 333 (1.35%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 243 (0.53%)
KSE30 19,175 Increased By ▲ 113.55 (0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if possible

  • TSMC, in a statement to Reuters, referred to comments from its Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei on an earnings call this month.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) will prioritise production of auto chips if it is able to further increase capacity, Taiwan's Economics Ministry said on Monday after Minister Wang Mei-hua spoke to senior company executives.

The ministry said TSMC had told them on Sunday they will "optimise" the production process of chips to make it more efficient and prioritise auto chip production if it is able to further increase capacity.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, stated that current production capacity is full, but had assured the ministry that "if production can be increased by optimising production capacity, it will cooperate with the government to regard automotive chips as a primary application".

TSMC, in a statement to Reuters, referred to comments from its Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei on an earnings call this month.

"Other than continuously maximising utilisation of our existing capacity, Dr. Wei also confirmed in our investors' conference that we are working with customers closely and moving some of their mature nodes to more advanced nodes, where we have better capacity to support them," the company said.

Germany has asked Taiwan to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease a shortage of semiconductor chips in the auto sector which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request was made in a letter from German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to Wang.

The ministry said it would wait until it had received the letter before deciding on whether to contact TSMC again.

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to problems in the delivery of semiconductors, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former Trump administration's actions against key Chinese chip factories.

The shortage has affected Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and other car makers.

Volkswagen TSMC Toyota Motor Nissan Motor Co Ltd Ford Motor Subaru Corp Minister Wang Mei hua

Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if possible

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters