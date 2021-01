Senate team to depart for Djibouti’s visit today

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of the President of Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of the African Union Parliament Mohammed Ali Houmed, a three-member delegation of Senate will depart to Djibouti on 4-day official visit here Monday

The delegation comprising of Secretary-General International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Fayaz Thaheem, Manager (Procurement & Coordination), IPC, said a press release.