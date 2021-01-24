ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Uplift projects: PM directs lawmakers to ensure timely completion

Recorder Report 24 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the lawmakers to ensure timely completion of the development projects in their respective constituencies.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members National Assembly and Punjab provincial assembly led by PTI chief whip in NA Amir Dogar, called on the prime minister and briefed him about various development projects in their respective constituencies.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, said that the prime minister was briefed about the steps being taken for the relief of people in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin. The MPs also discussed the repair and extension of road infrastructure in the two districts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan said that the under construction Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) Karachi would turn out to be one of the most modern health facilities of the country.

In a tweet, he expressed satisfaction over the pace of construction work on the SKMT Karachi.

“The work on SKMCH Karachi basement is proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the Covid-19 crisis,” he tweeted.

Khan also shared a few photographs of the construction work, and said “this will InshaAllah be the biggest SKMT hospital and the most modern in Pakistan.”

