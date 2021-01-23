ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Azhar tells Pakistan youngsters to overcome fear of failure

  • Smarting from their 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand, Pakistan have included nine uncapped players in their 20-member squad for the matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi.
  • Obviously for a new player, it's a challenge to handle pressure and then there are insecurities in our culture around what if they are dropped.
Reuters 23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has advised his younger team mates to overcome any fear of failure and do their best in the two-test home series against South Africa beginning in Karachi on Tuesday.

Smarting from their 2-0 whitewash in New Zealand, Pakistan have included nine uncapped players in their 20-member squad for the matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

"Obviously for a new player, it's a challenge to handle pressure and then there are insecurities in our culture around what if they are dropped," former captain Azhar told local media on Friday.

"As a senior player, my advice to them is to trust their skills and stick with that to do well because that is what is going to give them the best chance to perform.

"If you think too much that will bring negativity and hold you back from doing well. So be positive and grab the opportunity."

Batting coach Younis Khan has urged fans to be patient with the new members, saying the youngsters needed at least two-three series to find their feet in international cricket.

South Africa are visiting Pakistan after a 13-year gap to face a side led by batting mainstay Babar Azam.

Azhar was confident Pakistan would return to winning form on home soil against the Proteas.

"Home conditions bring confidence in players," said Azhar, whose 83 tests make him the senior-most player in the squad.

"If you remember, our batsmen in previous two home series did really well. But on away tours, it's always tough for Asian teams."

Babar Azam Azhar Ali T20 south africa vs pakistan

Azhar tells Pakistan youngsters to overcome fear of failure

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters