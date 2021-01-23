ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Microsoft reverses its controversial Xbox Live price hike

  • Microsoft has announced that it will be reversing the controversial increase in the price for Xbox Live.
BR Web Desk 23 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Microsoft has announced that it will be reversing the controversial increase in the price for Xbox Live. On Friday, the company had decided to almost double the yearly subscription cost of the Xbox Live service to $120 for many users.

This service essentially allowed Xbox Live users to play online games on the console. In light of the controversy caused by this price hike, Microsoft updated its blog post to reverse this pricing decision.

"We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing," the company explained.

In addition to this, Microsoft also decided to drop the subscription requirement for free-to-play games like Fortnite to bring Xbox Live in line with Sony and Nintendo’s online services. The company hopes to deliver this change as soon as possible in the next few months.

Hence, current and new users of the Xbox Live Gold member can renew their subscription at the same price they pay today, which in $9.99 for 1 month, $24.99 for 3 months, $39.99 for 6 months and $59.99 for 12 months in the United States.

