ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (0.12%)
BR30 24,870 Increased By ▲ 48.91 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

  • She said the United States would also investigate bounties reportedly paid by Russian intelligence to extremists in Afghanistan who killed US troops.
AFP 22 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: New US President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a five-year extension with Russia of New START, the last remaining nuclear reduction treaty between the powers, but vowed to pressure Moscow on other fronts.

The treaty, which has limited the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear warheads each, expires on February 5 after negotiations stagnated under former president Donald Trump.

"The United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START, as the treaty permits," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"This extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial as it is at this time," she said.

She said that the new intelligence chief, Avril Haines, would also start an investigation into Russia's suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, its alleged election interference and on whether Moscow was behind the massive SolarWinds hack.

She said the United States would also investigate bounties reportedly paid by Russian intelligence to extremists in Afghanistan who killed US troops.

"Even as we work with Russia to advance US Interests, so, too, we work to hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions," Psaki said.

Trump had unsuccessfully tried to widen New START to include China, whose nuclear program is growing but still far smaller than those of Russia and the United States.

United States Russia Alexei Navalny Moscow SolarWinds US president Joe Biden Avril Haines White House press secretary Jen Psaki

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters