Pakistan

BOI invites Danish investors, enterprises to bring investment in Pakistan

  • Atif Bokhari reiterated that the special Economic Zones (SEZs) are open to all for investment and encouraged Danish enterprises to benefit from the available incentives.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minsiter of State/Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R.Bokhari on Thursday invited the Danish investors and enterprises to bring investment and Joint Ventures (JVs) in Pakistan for increasing economic and trade relations between both of the countries.

Atif Bokhari reiterated that the special Economic Zones (SEZs) are open to all for investment and encouraged Danish enterprises to benefit from the available incentives.

The Ambassador of Denmark Ms. Lis Rosenholm, called on MoS/Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Atif R.Bokhari, and the Federal Secretary for BOI, Ms.Fareena Mazhar at BOI Islamabad and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest, said a press release issued by BOI here.

The Chairman BOI applauded the Danish investors and assured of Board of Investment’s support and facilitation. Both sides also discussed joint ventures and equity investments to expand Pakistan-Danish economic partnership.

The Chairman BOI apprised the efforts of the Ambassador of Denmark Ms.Lis Rosenholm about investment opportunities in various sectors and concessions offered to investors in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Chairman BOI concluded by reaffirming BOI’s assistance to ensure success of mutual goal of diversifying the bilateral investment portfolio.

Danish Ambassador expressed interest in the renewable energy sector and shared that Danish companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in the sector upon finalization of AEDB’s competitive bidding guidelines in the Renewable Energy Policy.

The Ambassador appreciated the improvement in the economic landscape of the country and hoped more Danish companies will invest in Pakistan and take advantage of the available incentives.

The Secretary BOI briefed about the various improvements in the regulatory regime and Ease of Doing Business (EODB) .

