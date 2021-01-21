Corona positivity rate remains 4.09pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 4.09% in Punjab, as out of 14,007 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 573 fresh virus cases and 16 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 150,889 and fatalities to 4,476.

With recovery of 583 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 135,425 in the province.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 75,664 cases and 1,781 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,866 cases and 785 deaths, Faisalabad 8,323 cases and 391 deaths, Gujranwala 4,400 cases and 106 deaths, Sialkot 3,168 cases and 130 deaths, Multan 9,007 cases and 318 deaths and Sargodha reported 2,810 virus cases and 114 deaths. Terming the storage of the corona vaccine as very important, health experts called for ensuing proper storage facility at all districts of Punjab ahead of availability of the vaccine.

