Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from US

  • The tender sought shipment between March 24 and April 12 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina.
Reuters Updated 20 Jan 2021

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from the United States in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 201.71 US cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago July 2021 corn contract, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house ADM, they said.

The tender was dominated by US corn, with nine other trading houses offering US supplies, traders added.

No offers were reported for Argentine or Brazilian corn.

One offer was made for 52,000 tonnes of South African corn at a premium of 216.00 US c&f over the Chicago July contract.

The tender sought shipment between March 24 and April 12 if the corn is sourced from the US Gulf, Brazil or Argentina.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast or South Africa, shipment is sought between April 8 and April 27.

In its last reported tender on Dec. 9, the MFIG group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn also expected to be sourced from the United States.

