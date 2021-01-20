Senate elections: List of PTI candidates from Sindh sent to PM

KARACHI: A list of possible Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, Governor Sindh in a meeting with PM Imran Khan forwarded six names which include Hafeez Shaikh, Hunaid Lakhani, Mehmood Molvi, Ashraf Qureshi, Sammar Ali Khan and Saifullah Abro.

Hafeez Shaikh is favourite on seat of technocrat while Hunaid Lakhani and Mehmood Molvi are favourite on general seat. On the other hand, PTI Sindh chapter has claimed to develop software for detecting horse-trading during the forthcoming Senate elections.