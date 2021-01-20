Vivo introduces Y51s smartphone in Pakistan

LAHORE: Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, Y51s, in Pakistan. This new addition to the youth-oriented Y series will house an 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM for the usage of multiple apps with ease.

Featuring AI triple camera set up, the new Y51s houses a 48MP main rear camera with various built-in multiple shooting modes including super night camera, Stylish night filters to enable users to capture ultra-clear shots, day and night.

To support long lasting camera and app usage experience, vivo Y51s comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery complemented by 18W fast charge technology. Additionally, it also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that turns on the display and unlocks the phone at the same time effortlessly. The overall Y51s has a stylish appearance and available in two dazzling colors: Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.-PR

