ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea against PDM protest in front of ECP

  • The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmad.
APP 19 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition against Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) protest in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petition filed by Munir Ahmad.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique on behalf of the petitioner stated that the PDM was holding a protest rally in front of the ECP. He submitted that the ECP had already asked the Islamabad administration to allow the protest in a specific area near Constitution Avenue only so that its working should not be affected.

He submitted that the protest was unconstitutional as it was an attempt to stop the ECP from performing its constitutional mandate.

He contended that the protest was also in clear violation of Articles 4, 5, 9, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for stopping the protest.

In response to a court query, a federal law officer submitted that the PDM had not sought any permission for the protest from the Islamabad administration.

The court asked petitioner's counsel how the LHC could hear the matter as the protest was being held in Islamabad.

To which, the counsel replied that the LHC had heard cases about the Inqalab March in 2014.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing the arguments, reserved its verdict on maintainability of the petition.

LHC PDM ECP

LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea against PDM protest in front of ECP

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters