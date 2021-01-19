Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

The ministerial committee will probe the Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday.

The committee, which will be led by Shibli Faraz, was formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet meeting.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by committee members Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Faraz said that once the investigation is completed, the government will take action against those responsible.

The Primer had directed the committee to make public facts in the scandal involving the London-based asset recovery fund and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Accountability cannot be one-sided. Nor is it a choice,” said the federal minister.

He said that the government will investigate all names that surfaced in the London High Court judgment, while informing that corruption investigations are underway against PPP leadership.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhary said that Broadsheet was registered in 1999 during the Pervez Musharraf era and was assigned to search illegal assets of Pakistanis in Asia, America and Europe.

He said initially the accountability bureau had given a list of 200 individuals that needed to be probed.

“The tale of corruption in Pakistan is incomplete without Ishaq Dar. He was obviously among the 200 individuals.”

Furthermore, Dr Mazari said if Maryam Nawaz reads the judgments in Broadsheet LLC saga she would hang her head in shame. “She [Maryam] is looking for a third NRO.”

The human rights minister said TORs of the committee have been finalized for the investagion in the scandal.