World
Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
- Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
19 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported a record daily increase of 308 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the total deaths in the country to 26,590, data from the country's health ministry showed.
The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 10,365 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 927,380.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Indonesia reports record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia
Read more stories
Comments