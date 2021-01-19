Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

(Karachi) In a bid to curb sale of smuggled fuel products, authorities sealed at least 1,083 petrol stations across the country after their owners were found involved in the illegal trade of petrol and diesel, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per a report submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, 778 petrol pumps were sealed in Punjab, 16 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 145 in Sindh.

The authorities have seized 6.5 million litres of petrol and diesel.

Earlier, a statement issued by PM's office stated that the campaign launched against oil smuggling on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

“If the sealed pumps do not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, these will be confiscated by the State under the Customs Act, along with all properties of the owners, as it would be deemed that these properties were acquired with smuggling proceeds,” it stated.

On January 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country and ordered strict action against those involved in inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer.

It is estimated that the country is facing a loss of Rs150 billion revenue per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.