Hong Kong stocks up at start of trade
19 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, as investors await congressional testimony from Joe Biden's Treasury secretary pick Janet Yellen.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.82 percent, or 237.40 points, to 29,100.17.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.13 points to 3,596.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, adding 0.05 percent, or 1.09 points, to 2,402.87.
