ANL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.59%)
ASC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.59%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.7%)
AVN 91.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.35%)
BOP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
BYCO 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.38%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.69%)
FFBL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
HASCOL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
JSCL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.64%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
PAEL 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.07%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
TRG 105.90 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.94%)
UNITY 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -11.21 (-0.23%)
BR30 24,431 Decreased By ▼ -14.57 (-0.06%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By ▼ -73.56 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,983 Decreased By ▼ -36.34 (-0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks up at start of trade

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.82 percent, or 237.40 points, to 29,100.17.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally, as investors await congressional testimony from Joe Biden's Treasury secretary pick Janet Yellen.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.82 percent, or 237.40 points, to 29,100.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.13 points to 3,596.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, adding 0.05 percent, or 1.09 points, to 2,402.87.

Hong Kong stock Shenzhen Composite Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Hang Seng Index climbed

Hong Kong stocks up at start of trade

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters