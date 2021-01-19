Cotton output plunge poses threat to exports: PCGA

KARACHI: The continued and massive decline in the output of cotton crop is posing serious threat to the country’s textile exports.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at Karachi Press Club, Dr Jassu Mal, Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) said that Pakistan was the fourth largest producer of cotton in the world however cotton production in the country has declined to a lowest level due to inconsistent policies.

“The cotton cultivation area has witnessed over 33 percent decline during the last few years and the cotton crop has come down to its lowest level in the last three decades, reaching 0.5 million bales from 1.5 million cotton bales,” he added.

He also informed that currently over 60 percent of ginning industry is completely closed due to lower cotton production in the country.

He said that the massive decline in production is a complete failure of government policies and lake of concentration to the cotton crop. “If the government does not take serious steps for increase in cotton crop, Pakistan will be completely deprived of cotton cultivation and accordingly textile exports,” he warned.

He demanded the federal and provincial governments to take serious notice of the worrisome situation in agriculture sector. “The government should formulate a special policy to modernize the cotton industry,” he suggested. The decline in cotton crop has not only affected cotton growers but also cotton ginners, spinning weaving industries, textile and export sectors. Chairman PCGA urged the federal and provincial government to take serious on the massive decline in the cotton crop to save the country’s textile industry.

“The government should set up a Cotton Control Board on an emergency basis and set a target of 20 million cotton bales. Cotton crop zoning must be implemented in its true spirit,” he suggested.

Jassu Mal said that the government should also announce the cotton support price before the start of the cotton season to encourage the growers for cultivation of cotton crop.

In addition, new verities of cotton should be introduced to get more crop yield. PCGA chairman also urged for facilities like textile sector and concessional power tariff for ginning factories. He said that due to the low level of cotton production, a total some 8 billion would be imported to meet the domestic industry demand and it will cost 3 billion dollar foreign exchange. India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Sudan and other countries have surpassed Pakistan by supporting and modernizing their cotton industry, while Pakistan is still relying on old technology, he maintained.

