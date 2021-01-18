World
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 140,704
- The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher.
18 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 11,170 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 463 more fatalities on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total to 1,641,428 infections and 140,704 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.
