ANL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
ASL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
AVN 92.26 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.24%)
BOP 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
DGKC 111.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.06%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.88%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.24%)
JSCL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.22%)
KAPCO 40.70 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.02%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.18%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.76%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
TRG 103.35 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (6.29%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.21%)
BR100 4,862 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (0.13%)
BR30 24,631 Increased By ▲ 124.51 (0.51%)
KSE100 45,970 Increased By ▲ 38.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,113 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021
World

Thailand reports 369 new coronavirus cases

  • Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Monday 369 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 12,423.

No new death was reported, while 12 of the new infections were imported from abroad, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

