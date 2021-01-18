World
Thailand reports 369 new coronavirus cases
- Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
18 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Monday 369 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 12,423.
No new death was reported, while 12 of the new infections were imported from abroad, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Thailand reports 369 new coronavirus cases
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award
Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned
Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption
PD unlikely to support smart metering system
Read more stories
Comments