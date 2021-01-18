Tests, interviews: KP CM directs to streamline mechanism

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the departments of the provincial government to streamline the mechanism of screening tests and interviews for the hiring staff and adopt realistic criteria for the purpose.

He issued these directives while chairing the 10th board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) here the other day, said an official news released here Sunday. Beside, Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir, Members Provincial Assembly Asif Khan and Ayesha Naeem, the meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of concern departments and other relevant high ups.

The meeting, besides confirming minutes of 9th board meeting of KPUMA, reviewed in detail progress on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Board. The meeting was informed that first phase of recruitment of staff in the authority had been completed. However, some of the vacancies of technical nature could not be filled due to unavailability of candidates having the required educational qualifications and professional experience.

The board decided to re-advertise the left over vacancies after a bit relaxing the required professional experience and the selection board of the authority was assigned the task of revising the relevant service regulations. The board approved the proposed route permit fees structure for the Vehicle Operating Company of BRT.

On the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Trans Peshawar, the meeting also accorded approval to nominate seven officers of Trans Peshawar as Transit Compliance Officer. Similarly, the board meeting also approved in principle the proposed rent rate for the newly constructed commercial building of KPMUA and decided to adopt the existing criteria of Communication and Works department of per square per feet rent rate for the purpose.

