ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Tests, interviews: KP CM directs to streamline mechanism

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the departments of the provincial government to streamline the mechanism of screening tests and interviews for the hiring staff and adopt realistic criteria for the purpose.

He issued these directives while chairing the 10th board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) here the other day, said an official news released here Sunday. Beside, Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir, Members Provincial Assembly Asif Khan and Ayesha Naeem, the meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of concern departments and other relevant high ups.

The meeting, besides confirming minutes of 9th board meeting of KPUMA, reviewed in detail progress on the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Board. The meeting was informed that first phase of recruitment of staff in the authority had been completed. However, some of the vacancies of technical nature could not be filled due to unavailability of candidates having the required educational qualifications and professional experience.

The board decided to re-advertise the left over vacancies after a bit relaxing the required professional experience and the selection board of the authority was assigned the task of revising the relevant service regulations. The board approved the proposed route permit fees structure for the Vehicle Operating Company of BRT.

On the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Trans Peshawar, the meeting also accorded approval to nominate seven officers of Trans Peshawar as Transit Compliance Officer. Similarly, the board meeting also approved in principle the proposed rent rate for the newly constructed commercial building of KPMUA and decided to adopt the existing criteria of Communication and Works department of per square per feet rent rate for the purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan BRT KPUMA Urban Mobility Authority

Comments are closed on this story.