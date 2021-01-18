ECP office: Security plan for PDM protest finalised

ISLAMABAD: The city police have devised comprehensive security plan for forthcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in front of Elections Commission of Pakistan (PDM) on January 19 Tuesday.

A senior official of police said that under the security plan over 1800 personnel of city police including five Superintendent of Police (SPs) and 10 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) for PDM an alliance of 11 opposition parties. The operations division of city police have chalked out the plan in consultation with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, he said.

He said that as per the plan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations will supervise the over all situation to ensure the implementation of code of conduct agreed between the organizers and ICT administration.

Official said that participants of protest will park their cars in the general car park of Convention Centre and walk towards ECP after passing through walk through gates.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will issue traffic advisory with alternate routes during the rally, he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also summoned a meeting on Monday (today) to review law and order in situation in the city in the wake of PDM protest.

An official source said that Interior Minister will preside over the meeting which will review law and order situation during the PDM protest. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, representative of other law enforcement agencies will also attend the meeting, he said, adding that IGP Khyber Pakhunkhwa and IGP Punjab will participate in the meeting through video link.

The ECP has written a letter to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for arranging foolproof security arrangements on January 19.

