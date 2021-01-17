ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi's NCB looks to bolster Tier 1 with dollar sukuk

  • A benchmark issuance of Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, will follow subject to market conditions, according to a document from one of the banks on the deal.
Reuters 17 Jan 2021

DUBAI: National Commercial Bank , Saudi Arabia's biggest lender, has hired a group of banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a Tier 1 US dollar-denominated sukuk offering, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.

NCB, majority owned directly and indirectly by the Saudi government, hired Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan, MUFG , NCB Capital and Standard Chartered to arrange the calls starting on Monday.

A benchmark issuance of Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, will follow subject to market conditions, according to a document from one of the banks on the deal.

The deal follows debt sales from Emirates NBD and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest banks in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

After a lull around the US election and winter holidays, Gulf issuers are returning to the market in what could be another record year of issuance.

The Gulf saw a second consecutive year of record international bonds last year, topping $100 billion.

Saudi Arabia US election JPMorgan Emirates NBD Gulf banks National Commercial Bank NBD Capital Goldman Sachs International

Saudi's NCB looks to bolster Tier 1 with dollar sukuk

Mexico records deadliest coronavirus week yet with 7,000 deaths

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges in Kabul ambush

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 43 deaths, 2,521 new infections in 24 hours

Britain to host first G7 summit of Biden era in June

US Justice: no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

Humbled Trump seeks warmer welcome in Florida

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration

Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU

Indonesia hunts for survivors as quake death toll hits 56

Super fast 5G in the US still a work in progress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters